Early immersion row: Ganpati mandals in Pune divided over procession timing

The decision by some mandals about immersion procession this year may trigger controversy. Nearly 100 Ganpati mandals have announced their decision to begin the procession at 7am from Laxmi Road - three hours before the traditional start led by the five ‘Manache’ (prestigious) Ganpatis. Rajendra Deshmukh of Akara Maruti Mandal welcomed the support of over 100 mandals for an early start. (HT)

Traditionally, the procession begins around 10am with the five Manache Ganpati mandals leading the way till evening.

This year, citing delays and logistical challenges, a large group of mandals has proposed an early start. Two prominent and historic mandals - Shreemant Bhausaheb Rangari and Akhil Mandai - had earlier declared they would begin immersion soon after the Manache Ganpatis due to a total lunar eclipse scheduled the day after Anant Chaturdashi.

Suresh Jain of Rameshwar Chowk Tarun Mandal Trust, speaking on behalf of the mandals pushing for early immersion, said, “If we follow the traditional order, we’ll be left waiting until midnight, without speakers or police support. We aren’t millionaires. Our members save all year for this festival.”

Despite the brewing tension, some mandal leaders have responded with unity and openness. Anand Sagar, president of Veer Hanuman Mitra Mandal, said, “All Ganpatis are equal. There’s no big or small. We must ensure the immersion procession remains peaceful.”

However, some senior mandals remain opposed. Ganesh Bhokre of Mutheshwar Mandal said, “We strongly object to any unilateral changes. Traditionally, the five Manache Ganpatis and the five mandals from Laxmi Road start in the evening. We’ll oppose any deviation, even if the police support it.”

Shrikant Shete, president of Kasba Ganpati - the first Manacha Ganpati - struck a conciliatory tone: “There’s no discrimination. Kasba Ganpati is first because it is Pune’s village deity. The term ‘Manacha’ can be reconsidered if needed. Every Ganpati is honorable. Someone must start, someone must end. The festival belongs to everyone, and dialogue is the way forward.”

Adding legal context, Nitin Pandit, treasurer of Tulshibaug Ganpati (the 4th Manacha), said, “A petition filed two years ago about procession timing was dismissed by the high court. The administration decides the route and schedule. The aim of Ganeshotsav is unity.”

Echoing the same sentiment, Mahesh Suryavanshi, treasurer of the iconic Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati, said, “This tradition has continued for 132 years. If there’s disagreement, we can talk. If we stop respecting each other’s views, dialogue ends. A peaceful solution is possible.”