Early onset: Monsoon in Maha around June 7-8, says IMD
PUNE The onset of the southwest monsoon is likely to be seen sooner this time for Pune and Maharashtra. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the normal dates for the onset of the monsoon in Maharashtra are June 7 to June 8. The normal dates for the monsoon to cover the entire state are June 12 to June 15. This time too, the monsoon may reach Maharashtra around the same time, according to weather scientists.
About the onset of the monsoon over Maharashtra, Anurag Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, said that by May 16, the onset of the monsoon over Andaman is very likely.
“According to IMD predictions, the monsoon is likely to reach Kerala by May 27. After the onset of the monsoon over the mainland, the exact date for the onset over Maharashtra can be predicted. Until then, there are a lot of factors that might affect the monsoon equatorial flow,” said Kashyapi.
He added that so far, the extended range forecast is that there will be good rainfall from May 26 to the second week of June. “After May 20, the extreme southern parts of Maharashtra may experience rainfall. So as pre-monsoon showers, Maharashtra will start witnessing rainfall from May 26. The equatorial flow of the monsoon is strong and we are hoping that it may reach on time. But to give the exact date as of now is not possible for Maharashtra,” he said. Even though the onset of the monsoon may be around the usual dates, many parts of Maharashtra will start receiving pre-monsoon showers very soon, Kashyapi said.
“The southwest monsoon is a pattern in the upper level westerly. Most stations should also report 2.5 mm or more rainfall and wind strength should be around 10 to 15 knots or more. There is long wave variation and reversals of wind should be seen. When all these conditions are fulfilled, we declare the onset of the monsoon,” he said.
According to IMD, the southwest monsoon is likely to advance into the south Andaman sea, Nicobar islands and the adjoining Bay of Bengal till May 16.
“Due to strong cross-equatorial flow from the Bay of Bengal to the Andaman sea in lower tropospheric levels, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms, lightning with gusty winds is very likely over the Andaman and Nicobar islands till May 20,” said IMD officials.
Prayagraj: 13 cops transferred to Pratapgarh
Additional Director General Prayagraj Zone Prem Prakash has transferred 13 policemen to Pratapgarh on special duty after receiving complaints of corruption against them. The transferred cops include a suspended policeman. The action was taken after complaints regarding their relations with a betting racket, corruption, and illegally realising money. Earlier, ADG has attached some SHOs to the riot control unit for negligence in duty. It is worth mentioning that STF busted a betting racket on Thursday.
Ludhiana | DAV School felicitates star bowler Aradhya Shukla
The physical education department of DAV Public School, Nagar, on Saturday felicitated its Class 12 student Aradhya Shukla for bagging first position in Punjab Cricket Association U-23 state championship. Shukla led the fast-bowling department for the Ludhiana team and took a total of 15 wickets in six matches. His coach Amandeep Singh said Shukla, at the age of 17, could bowl at the speed of 130/hr regularly.
Mundka fire: Gloom, uncertainty at locality where most victims lived
A pall of gloom and uncertainty has descended over at least four localities in the Mubarakpur Dabas area of north west Delhi since most of the victims of the fire in a Mundka commercial building lived there. The factory that was being run illegally from the four-storey building employed several women from the area, located about five kilometres away, and paid them wages of Rs7,000-Rs10,000 a month.
Mundka fire: AAP, BJP spar over lapses
New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday alleged several irregularities by the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled municipal corporations which led to the Mundka fire tragedy even as the saffron party claimed that the AAP government in Delhi failed to act against the illegal building. A CCTV assembling unit was running from the building without requisite permissions and safety protocols, initial police investigation has shown. Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor accused the AAP of doing politics over a human tragedy.
People back BJP’s ideology of development: CM Yogi
Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday that the people supported the ideology of development pursued by the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Uttar Pradesh. Yogi launched 61 development projects worth ₹144 crores in a programme organized at Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Park in Gorakhpur on Sunday. Slamming the opposition parties, he said the people of Uttar Pradesh supported positivity, development and nationalism.
