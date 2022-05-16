Early onset: Monsoon in Maha around June 7-8, says IMD

PUNE The onset of the southwest monsoon is likely to be seen sooner this time for Pune and Maharashtra. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the normal dates for the onset of the monsoon in Maharashtra are June 7 to June 8. The normal dates for the monsoon to cover the entire state are June 12 to June 15. This time too, the monsoon may reach Maharashtra around the same time, according to weather scientists.

About the onset of the monsoon over Maharashtra, Anurag Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, said that by May 16, the onset of the monsoon over Andaman is very likely.

“According to IMD predictions, the monsoon is likely to reach Kerala by May 27. After the onset of the monsoon over the mainland, the exact date for the onset over Maharashtra can be predicted. Until then, there are a lot of factors that might affect the monsoon equatorial flow,” said Kashyapi.

He added that so far, the extended range forecast is that there will be good rainfall from May 26 to the second week of June. “After May 20, the extreme southern parts of Maharashtra may experience rainfall. So as pre-monsoon showers, Maharashtra will start witnessing rainfall from May 26. The equatorial flow of the monsoon is strong and we are hoping that it may reach on time. But to give the exact date as of now is not possible for Maharashtra,” he said. Even though the onset of the monsoon may be around the usual dates, many parts of Maharashtra will start receiving pre-monsoon showers very soon, Kashyapi said.

“The southwest monsoon is a pattern in the upper level westerly. Most stations should also report 2.5 mm or more rainfall and wind strength should be around 10 to 15 knots or more. There is long wave variation and reversals of wind should be seen. When all these conditions are fulfilled, we declare the onset of the monsoon,” he said.

According to IMD, the southwest monsoon is likely to advance into the south Andaman sea, Nicobar islands and the adjoining Bay of Bengal till May 16.

“Due to strong cross-equatorial flow from the Bay of Bengal to the Andaman sea in lower tropospheric levels, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms, lightning with gusty winds is very likely over the Andaman and Nicobar islands till May 20,” said IMD officials.