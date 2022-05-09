E-bus breakdown irks tourists at Sinhagad fort

PUNE A weekend of fun at Sinhagad fort, turned into a nightmare for tourists as they had to walk down the entire ghat section to their vehicles, instead of taking the newly-launched e-bus.

Of the 15 electric buses, five broke down due to no charge. According to tourists, there was lack of management and heavy crowding at the fort on Sunday.

Now the civic administration is rethinking its decision to allow private vehicles at scheduled timings. The civic administration had started the e-bus service on May 1, and private vehicles were banned from entering the ghat section, compelling the tourists to take the e-bus to reach atop the fort.

“Our family of 10 had gone to Sinhagad fort on Sunday. But we had a terrible experience travelling via the PMPML e-bus. While returning to the bottom of the fort, there were few buses and many tourists were queued to aboard the bus. Eventually, we had to walk down the entire ghat section, which was tiresome,” said Amol Pol, a tourist.

Due to the weekend footfall at the fort, the PMPML had increased the number of e-buses to 15. Babasaheb Latke, forest divisional officer at the spot said, “Due to heat, the charging of these electric buses is coming down to 20 per cent while climbing the ghat section. So, there was no charge left in some of the buses and during evening hours there were less buses to ferry tourists.”

Ramesh Kakani another tourist said, “There were 15 buses and of those five broke down. On one hand, the administration is not allowing us to take our vehicles, and on the other hand their buses are unable to cater to the tourists. Due to lack of management, this service should be optional with affordable fares.”

A senior official from the district administration, requesting anonymity said, “Looking at the first week’s experience and response from tourists, number of buses given by PMPML, and issues faced by public, we need to rethink about banning private vehicles at the fort. Also, if the electric buses are not working properly then for the vacation period, organisation can run their diesel or CNG buses.”