E-bus breakdown irks tourists at Sinhagad fort
PUNE A weekend of fun at Sinhagad fort, turned into a nightmare for tourists as they had to walk down the entire ghat section to their vehicles, instead of taking the newly-launched e-bus.
Of the 15 electric buses, five broke down due to no charge. According to tourists, there was lack of management and heavy crowding at the fort on Sunday.
Now the civic administration is rethinking its decision to allow private vehicles at scheduled timings. The civic administration had started the e-bus service on May 1, and private vehicles were banned from entering the ghat section, compelling the tourists to take the e-bus to reach atop the fort.
“Our family of 10 had gone to Sinhagad fort on Sunday. But we had a terrible experience travelling via the PMPML e-bus. While returning to the bottom of the fort, there were few buses and many tourists were queued to aboard the bus. Eventually, we had to walk down the entire ghat section, which was tiresome,” said Amol Pol, a tourist.
Due to the weekend footfall at the fort, the PMPML had increased the number of e-buses to 15. Babasaheb Latke, forest divisional officer at the spot said, “Due to heat, the charging of these electric buses is coming down to 20 per cent while climbing the ghat section. So, there was no charge left in some of the buses and during evening hours there were less buses to ferry tourists.”
Ramesh Kakani another tourist said, “There were 15 buses and of those five broke down. On one hand, the administration is not allowing us to take our vehicles, and on the other hand their buses are unable to cater to the tourists. Due to lack of management, this service should be optional with affordable fares.”
A senior official from the district administration, requesting anonymity said, “Looking at the first week’s experience and response from tourists, number of buses given by PMPML, and issues faced by public, we need to rethink about banning private vehicles at the fort. Also, if the electric buses are not working properly then for the vacation period, organisation can run their diesel or CNG buses.”
Cervical cancer: UP Guv pushes for awareness, prevention & vax
Women are holding more responsibilities these days, hence, they need to focus on their own health too with balanced diet and adequate nutrition, said governor Anandiben Patel, addressing the cervical cancer and HPV vaccination awareness programme at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences. During the event, 225 girls from 17 schools were administered the HPV vaccine. The governor said that complete treatment for cervical cancer is possible if detected at an early stage.
SAD protests outside Ludhiana DC office for uninterrupted power, relief for farmers
The local unit of Shiromani Akali Dal staged a dharna outside the deputy commissioner's office, demanding uninterrupted power supply and compensation for farmers against crop loss due to sudden rise in temperatures. The SAD leaders also flayed the government over the deteriorating law and order situation and inflation in the state. Former legislator and SAD leader Ranjit Singh Dhillon highlighted the rising prices of essential commodities, including diesel, petrol and cooking gas cylinders.
Pune district reports 28 new Covid cases in last 24 hours
Pune: Pune district reported 28 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 285 are active cases. As per the state health department, Pune rural reported two new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,626 and the death toll stood at 7,204 as no more deaths were reported.
Lakhimpur Kheri violence: HC rejects bail pleas of four accused
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Monday rejected bail applications of four accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed on October 3 last year. A single judge bench of Justice DK Singh rejected the bail applications of four accused, including Lavkush, Ankit Das, Sumit Jaiswal and Shishupal. Justice Singh had completed hearing on April 7 and had reserved the order.
Sadavarte claims Gandhi didn’t utter ‘Hey Ram’ during assassination
Mumbai In what may lead to a fresh controversy, advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte claimed that Mahatma Gandhi had not uttered the name of Lord Rama when he was assassinated by Nathuram Godse on January 30, 1948. Sadavarte was arrested in April for allegedly instigating employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation to riot outside Silver Oak, the Mumbai residence of Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and released on bail later.
