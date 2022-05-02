E-bus service started at Sinhagad fort, tourists unhappy with high ticket fares
PUNE The much anticipated e-bus service at Sinhagad fort finally started on Monday, a day after it was inaugurated by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. With the bus service having started from the foothills of Sinhagad fort, private vehicles have now been barred from the hilltop due to traffic congestion issues.
Tourists however are a tad disappointed with the high ticket fares and parking charges at the fort. For every individual, the administration has decided to charge ₹50 for a one-way bus fare while for children, it is ₹25.
Since the past two months, the project to start an e-bus in the fort-ghat section was undertaken by the PMPML, state forest department and Pune district administration. The reason being that after Covid-19 restrictions were eased in the state, forts were opened for the public and there was a heavy rush at Sinhagad fort over weekends, leading to heavy traffic jams in the ghat section.
Mandar Shirke, a citizen, said, “We will go all the way travelling on our bikes or in cars to the fort and then again have to pay ₹100 for the e-bus ticket as well as parking facility which is a costly affair. Charging ₹50 one way for this short distance on the fort-ghat section is too much and needs to be reduced.”
According to the administration, the service is being implemented on a trial basis and changes, if required, will be made once the trial period is over.
“The e-bus service has been started at Sinhagad fort initially on a trial basis for one-and-a-half months. After reviewing the response from tourists and any problems faced by them as well as local villagers, we will take a final decision,” said Pune district collector Dr Rajesh Deshmukh.
Around two months back, there was a massive crowd at Sinhagad fort when more than 15,000 tourists visited the fort one weekend. With limited parking space at the top of the fort, there were long queues of vehicles in the ghat section. Earlier, the bus service was going to be started on January 26 but it got delayed due to infrastructural works.
A senior official from PMPML said, “Sending electric buses all the way to Sinhagad fort, charging them at the parking lot, and running them is a challenge. There are many issues in it, but we are going to provide the service and the ticket fares have been kept reasonable as already, private vehicles carrying local passengers have been charging the same rates.”
-
‘Over one crore people have benefited from CM Arogya Melas in UP’
Over one crore people have benefited from “Mukhyamantri Arogya Melas” so far and more than 8.73 lakh golden cards have been distributed at these fairs in the past two years, said a state government press statement on Monday. The “Mukhyamantri Arogya Melas” are organised every Sunday at all primary health centres (PHCs) across the state. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had launched the statewide health melas on February 2, 2020 in Chandauli district.
-
Delhi's peak power demand reaches 6,194, highest ever in May 1st week: Report
On Monday, Delhi's peak power demand was recorded at 3.34 pm, touching 6,194 MW, according to the real-time data of the State Load Dispatch Centre. On Sunday, the demand was 6,048 MW. “The previous highest in the May first week was recorded at 5,808 MW on May 2, 2019,” a discom official said.
-
Night temperature set to increase in Pune
PUNE The night temperature in the city for the past few days has been consistently warmer than normal, according to the India Meteorological Department. On Monday, the city reported 22.6 degrees Celsius which was 1.1 degrees warmer than normal. However, the day temperature in the city has seen a dip. Shivajinagar reported day temperature at 37.9 degrees Celsius, Pashan reported 38.2 degrees Celsius, and Lohegaon reported 38.4 degrees Celsius on Monday.
-
State records 92 cases, one death
Mumbai Maharashtra recorded 92 Covid cases with one death on Monday, taking the positivity rate to 0.65%, as 14,060 tests were conducted. Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 56 fresh infections and zero deaths. As per the usual trend, less cases are reported on Monday due to fewer tests on weekends. The state government has warned that they will be forced to bring back the mask mandate if the surge continues. The state also clocked 70 recoveries.
-
UP setting example of communal harmony: Dy CM Maurya
Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has said that at present an example of social and communal harmony is being set in Uttar Pradesh. On Banaras Hindu University's Iftar party row, he said the state government won't intervene in it but suggested that the programme should have been avoided. The controversy should not have been invited by organising such a programme on the BHU campus, Maurya told reporters.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics