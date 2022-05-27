ED raids in Pune: Vibhas Sathe, who sold Dapoli land to Anil Parab under scanner

PUNE A flat in Kothrud, Pune, where Vibhas Sathe resides and another premises which he has rented near Vanaz industries on Paud road were among the premises searched by Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials since Thursday morning. A team of ED officials reached Sathe’s residence at ‘The Palladium’ at around 7am and proceeded to scrutinise the documents till evening. The officials also questioned Sathe.

Sathe’s name has come up in a case involving land at Murud village under the Dapoli tehsil of Ratnagiri district where a resort was being built. In a letter he wrote to BJP leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya on June 14, 2021, Sathe claimed that he had sold the Dapoli land to Shiv Sena leader and minister of road transport Anil Parab in May 2017. Sathe’s letter to Somaiya was in response to allegations of illegally converting agricultural land into non-agricultural land and constructing a resort there without requisite permissions.

Parab has already denied charges of any links with the said land. The records with the Dapoli land department show that the minister sold this land to another person in Mumbai. In his letter however, Sathe claimed that he had sold a sea-facing plot measuring a little over 1 hectare at Dapoli to Parab for Rs1 crore on May 2, 2017, although registration formalities were completed not before June 19, 2021. “I never signed the papers to apply for non-agricultural status for the said land. I am not aware of the overwriting part on these papers. I had sold this land as agricultural land. The signatures on the papers are not mine and appear to be forged,” Sathe claimed in his letter. In the same letter, Sathe also claimed that he got to know about the permission sought for non-agricultural status of the land only during June 2019 when he signed the registration document. Hindustan Times has seen a copy of the letter. Sathe was not available for comment given his presence during the ED raids at his premises.

Meanwhile, Somaiya, while citing Sathe’s May 2017 letter on Thursday, reiterated that Parab illegally tried to construct the resort in Konkan using forged documents. “Parab paid money in cash while constructing the resort in Konkan, forged the document for construction violating CRZ regulations, and used corruption money for the transactions. Even the state government, in its reply before the Lokayukta in November last year, has admitted the illegalities in construction of the resort. The ED is investigating if the money used by the state minister was the same as that he received for police transfers an investigation into which has already been started by the CBI or that got through the transport department scam,” said Somaiya during a press conference in Mumbai amid ED raids at seven locations including Mumbai, Pune and Dapoli.

According to Somaiya, the letter written by Sathe clarifies that Parab forged the documents to convert the land to non-agricultural to build a resort on the plot which comes under the coastal regulation zone (CRZ). On May 25, 2021, the Ratnagiri district collector had formed a committee to inquire into allegations of illegalities and violations, including those pertaining to land transactions, non-agricultural land permission, construction of a road to the resort, violation of CRZ rules, and house tax.

