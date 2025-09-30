Education Dept seeks UDISE update for Class 2 to 12 enrolment

The Maharashtra State Education Department has requested the Union government to update the Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) to allow schools to record enrolments for students joining directly in Grades 2 to 12. Currently, UDISE captures enrollment data starting from Class 1. However, several districts have flagged the need to register students entering higher grades (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Currently, UDISE captures enrollment data starting from Class 1. However, several districts have flagged the need to register students entering higher grades. These include out-of-school children being mainstreamed, students with disabilities enrolling at various levels, admissions to recognised schools in upper grades, and older students beginning education in night schools.

Sanjay Yadav, State project director of Samagra Shiksha, has formally communicated the request, highlighting the growing demand for this functionality to ensure accurate, inclusive data reporting.

The department has stressed the urgency of this update, as the teacher allocation process for the 2025-26 academic year must be finalised by September 30, 2025. Incomplete enrollment data may lead to misinformed staffing decisions across the state’s schools.

Supporting documents from multiple districts have been submitted along with the request to the deputy director general of the Statistics Department, Government of India.

Officials say the change would support better planning and resource allocation, particularly for students entering non-traditional pathways or joining at advanced grade levels.