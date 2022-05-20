Eight, including four school students, drown in two incidents in Pune district; one still missing
Eight people, including four school students, drowned while a search operation was underway for a missing person in two separate incidents at Chaskaman backwaters and Bhatghar dam in the Pune district on Thursday.
In the first incident, a group of students from Sahyadri International School, along with school teachers, visited the Chaskaman dam backwaters in Khed taluka as part of an informal trip. As some of them entered into backwaters, four could not gauge the depth and flow of water and were swept away at around 4 pm, said police.
The officials said fire brigade officials, with the help of police and locals, fished out bodies by evening. All of them were studying in Class 10. Teachers told the police that students were standing in waist-deep water when they misjudged the situation and swept away.
The deceased students have been identified as Ritin Didi, Navya Bhosale, Parikshit Agrawal and Tanishka Desai.
In the second incident, at Bhatghar dam in Bhor tehsil of Pune district, five women from a family had entered the waters and drowned.
The deceased have been identified as – Khushbu Lankesh Rajput (19), Manisha Rajput (20), Chandani Rajput (21), Poonam Rajput (22) and Monika Chavan (23).
According to fire brigade officials, the women were taking photos inside the water when a current of tide swept them away. A six-year-old survivor of the incident who was standing outside the water later called nearby people, who alerted police and the fire brigade to bring the bodies out.
According to Deshmukh, the women had come to Narhe village near Bhatghar dam after attending a wedding. In the evening, they decided to visit the dam when the incident took place.
Pune superintendent of police Abhinav Deshmukh, said, “In the Chaskaman incident, the bodies of four students including two boys and two girls have been fished out. The deceased students were from a school in the same area. In the Bhatghar incident, four female bodies have been found and one is still missing. Fishing boats and divers were pressed into action.”
The missing person has been identified as Monica Rohit Chauhan (23), a resident of Narhe in Bhor.
NCC group commander inspects U.P. Girls Battalion
Brigadier Ravi Kapoor, group commander, NCC group headquarters, Lucknow, conducted the annual inspection of 19 U.P. Girls Battalion, NCC Lucknow on Thursday. Commanding officer of the battalion, Colonel Dinesh Kanojia, briefed Brigadier Kapoor about the NCC activities carried out throughout the year. Brigadier Kapoor praised the maintenance and training of the unit and congratulated him for the good work. Brigadier Kapoor met all the military and civilian staff of the battalion.
Prayagraj Municipal Corporation seeks govt advice to hike wards from existing 80 to 110
In the backdrop of the state government issuing an order last year wherein every city having a population between 15 to 18 lakh is to have 100 wards for better infrastructure development, Prayagraj Municipal Corporation was supposed to increase 20 more wards to its existing 80.
Ruby Hall Clinic kidney transplant ‘malpractices’ probe handed over to crime branch
PUNE The Pune police have transferred the kidney transplant malpractice case involving Ruby Hall Clinic to the crime branch unit on Thursday. After the FIR was registered last week based on the order from a court, the case was being probed by the Koregaon Park police station. The FIR names 15 persons, and the police so far have arrested two middlemen Ravi Rodge (41) and Abhijit Gathne (36), both residents of Pune.
Defence minister Rajnath Singh to meet BJP workers in Pune today
Defence minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rajnath Singh will address party workers in the city on Friday (May 20). The party's city unit president, Jagdish Mulik, has organised the meet at Aashirwad Palace, Tingrenagar. With civic elections slated in the coming months, many in political circles see the visit of central ministers and senior BJP leaders to the city as the start of BJP's poll preparations.
IISER undertakes teachers’ training to encourage innovation at student level
PUNE A 10-day teachers' development workshop, under the iRISE (Inspiring India in Research, Innovation and STEM Education) programme, is currently underway at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune. The phase 2 batch was inaugurated on Thursday by professor Jayant Udagonkar, director, IISER Pune; and Vishal Solanki, DDG and director of, YASHADA. During the 10-day workshop, teachers will be introduced to concepts of STEM education, process innovation, and cascade training modules.
