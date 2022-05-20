Eight, including four school students, drown in two incidents in Pune district; one still missing

Eight people, including four school students, drowned while a search operation was underway for a missing person in two separate incidents at Chaskaman backwaters and Bhatghar dam in the Pune district on Thursday.

In the first incident, a group of students from Sahyadri International School, along with school teachers, visited the Chaskaman dam backwaters in Khed taluka as part of an informal trip. As some of them entered into backwaters, four could not gauge the depth and flow of water and were swept away at around 4 pm, said police.

The officials said fire brigade officials, with the help of police and locals, fished out bodies by evening. All of them were studying in Class 10. Teachers told the police that students were standing in waist-deep water when they misjudged the situation and swept away.

The deceased students have been identified as Ritin Didi, Navya Bhosale, Parikshit Agrawal and Tanishka Desai.

In the second incident, at Bhatghar dam in Bhor tehsil of Pune district, five women from a family had entered the waters and drowned.

The deceased have been identified as – Khushbu Lankesh Rajput (19), Manisha Rajput (20), Chandani Rajput (21), Poonam Rajput (22) and Monika Chavan (23).

According to fire brigade officials, the women were taking photos inside the water when a current of tide swept them away. A six-year-old survivor of the incident who was standing outside the water later called nearby people, who alerted police and the fire brigade to bring the bodies out.

According to Deshmukh, the women had come to Narhe village near Bhatghar dam after attending a wedding. In the evening, they decided to visit the dam when the incident took place.

Pune superintendent of police Abhinav Deshmukh, said, “In the Chaskaman incident, the bodies of four students including two boys and two girls have been fished out. The deceased students were from a school in the same area. In the Bhatghar incident, four female bodies have been found and one is still missing. Fishing boats and divers were pressed into action.”

The missing person has been identified as Monica Rohit Chauhan (23), a resident of Narhe in Bhor.