Eight women duped in loan scheme by woman claiming to be PMC official

PUNE Eight women residing in Azadnagar area of Wanowrie were duped by a woman who offered loans under an entrepreneurial help scheme and took money from them under the guise of processing fees. The women were duped of Rs68,000. They paid the money between January and February, said officials.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by a 54-year-old woman, who told the police that the accused approached them and claimed that she is an official at the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) working at a department that help women with no support system.She offered loans under a government scheme for starting medium-size businesses to these women.

She told the woman that there was a scheme called Mahatma Phule scheme which can help them each get Rs50,000 as loan as they fell under the category of “needy” in the scheme.

Between January 3 and February 21, the eight women paid the accused Rs8,500 each. The accused promised them a cheque of Rs2,50,000 and equal amount in cash. When the eight women tried to get in touch with the accused for the loan amount, she cut all communication and disappeared, said officials.

According to the complainant, the accused has also defrauded women in other parts of the city.

A case under a section 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Wanowrie police station. Police sub-inspector VS Mohite is investigating the case.