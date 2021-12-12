Elderly couple on two-wheeler killed after hit by SUV in Chikhali

PUNE: An elderly couple, including a clerk at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and her husband, riding a two-wheeler were killed in collusion with an SUV in Chikhali area of Pimpri-Chinchwad on Friday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Balu Baburao Ugave, 63, and Meera Balu Ugave, 52, both residents of Tukaramnagar in Bhosari area of Pimpri-Chinchwad. The arrested driver of the SUV was identified as Netaji Bhise, also a resident of Bhosari.

The couple was heading to a house-warming ceremony of their friend around 3:30-4pm on Friday when the collision happened. The accused was a driver on the car which belonged to someone else.

“He was arrested and remanded to judicial custody by the court,” said sub-inspector (PSI) BN Deshmukh of Chikhali police station who is investigating the case.

The couple was riding along the Chikhali–Dehu road stretch in Shelar vasti in Chikhali and heading towards Dehu area when the accident happened. The SUV rammed the two-wheeler.

“There was a speed-breaker on the road and the two-wheeler rider suddenly applied breaks. The car was speeding and could not apply breaks in time to stop the collision. The two fell on impact of the car hitting their vehicle. They were rushed to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial hospital and the doctors tried to save them but they were declared dead after some time,” said PSI Deshmukh.

A complaint was lodged by Manoj Ugave, 32, who is also a driver by profession, according to the police.

A case under Sections 279 and 304(a) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 184, 134/177 of Motor Vehicle Act was registered against the driver at Chikhali police station.