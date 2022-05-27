Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Elected members in Maha may get to spend development funds on housing society works
pune news

Published on May 27, 2022 11:45 PM IST
ByAbhay Khairnar

The Maharashtra government is likely to soon allow MLAs and elected members to utilise their development funds for housing society works, and various meetings have been held for the same at the ministerial and secretarial levels. The state government has even appointed a committee comprising various ministers to discuss which housing society works can be carried out using MLA development funds.

The move follows Wadgaonsheri MLA Sunil Tingre’s demand to allow MLAs and elected members to utilise their development funds for housing society works. Presently, elected members cannot use their development funds to carry out housing society works.

Putting forth the demand, Tingre said, “I represent the Wadgaonsheri assembly constituency having various housing societies. Citizens are demanding works related to roads, drainage and lighting in their housing societies be carried out but we are unable to do so. I requested deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar to allow us to carry out these works. Pawar, who is also the finance minister, has asked the chief secretary to allow the same.”

“As the issue is not only related to Wadgaonsheri and applies to the whole of Maharashtra, a committee has been formed for the same. On October 21, 2021, the first meeting was held wherein urban development minister Eknath Shinde, public works minister Ashok Chavan, rural development minister Hasan Mushriff, higher education minister Amit Deshmukh and other officials were present,” Tingre said.

The committee has discussed the works that can be carried out in urban areas, mainly Pune and Mumbai. “It is expected that very soon, the circular to this effect will be distributed,” Tingre said.

One of the senior officials on condition of anonymity said, “We have held various meetings for the same. It is true that many housing societies are old and facing various issues. They cannot afford some works. These people are regular taxpayers. The Pune district collector had also submitted his opinion for the same to the state government. Very soon, the state government will come up with a detailed circular.”

