Elected members in Maha may get to spend development funds on housing society works
The Maharashtra government is likely to soon allow MLAs and elected members to utilise their development funds for housing society works, and various meetings have been held for the same at the ministerial and secretarial levels. The state government has even appointed a committee comprising various ministers to discuss which housing society works can be carried out using MLA development funds.
The move follows Wadgaonsheri MLA Sunil Tingre’s demand to allow MLAs and elected members to utilise their development funds for housing society works. Presently, elected members cannot use their development funds to carry out housing society works.
Putting forth the demand, Tingre said, “I represent the Wadgaonsheri assembly constituency having various housing societies. Citizens are demanding works related to roads, drainage and lighting in their housing societies be carried out but we are unable to do so. I requested deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar to allow us to carry out these works. Pawar, who is also the finance minister, has asked the chief secretary to allow the same.”
“As the issue is not only related to Wadgaonsheri and applies to the whole of Maharashtra, a committee has been formed for the same. On October 21, 2021, the first meeting was held wherein urban development minister Eknath Shinde, public works minister Ashok Chavan, rural development minister Hasan Mushriff, higher education minister Amit Deshmukh and other officials were present,” Tingre said.
The committee has discussed the works that can be carried out in urban areas, mainly Pune and Mumbai. “It is expected that very soon, the circular to this effect will be distributed,” Tingre said.
One of the senior officials on condition of anonymity said, “We have held various meetings for the same. It is true that many housing societies are old and facing various issues. They cannot afford some works. These people are regular taxpayers. The Pune district collector had also submitted his opinion for the same to the state government. Very soon, the state government will come up with a detailed circular.”
-
Yes Bank case: Arrested builder Avinash Bhosale to be CBI’s ‘guest’ till Monday
Mumbai: Pune-based builder Avinash Bhosale, who has been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with the multi-crore fraud at Yes Bank, will stay at the central agency's guest house in the city for the next two days. The special CBI court on Friday refused to remand the high profile businessman to CBI custody or judicial custody after his lawyer claimed that his arrest was illegal.
-
Nayab Tehsildar remanded to 14-day judicial custody in land grab case
Bhiwandi Court on Friday remanded Nayab Tehsildar Viththal Gosavi to magistrate custody for 14 days in the Mumbai-Vadodara Expressway land grab case. Gosavi was in police custody for the last 14 days. The police has arrested 18 people, including a lawyer and ex-member of Panchayat Samiti, in the case. Of 18, three accused have moved bail applications in Thane sessions court and three have been released on bail.
-
Bandra college withholds results of students refusing to participate in marathon
Mumbai: The undergraduate students of Bandra's Rizvi College of Arts, Science and Commerce have raised an objection to the college withholding their results unless students register for an upcoming marathon. The Saquib Rizvi Marathon aims to support those belonging to the weaker sections of society and raise awareness, as well as honour cancer survivors. The 2020 edition saw the participation of over 5000 runners, which also included 100 cancer survivors.
-
MBVV cops return from Prague with accused wanted in 2003 US model murder
Thane: A four-member police team from the Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar Commissionerate (MBVV) returned from Prague with Vipul Patel, who was extradited for allegedly murdering a US-based model in 2003. The accused will be produced before the Thane court on Saturday, said Sr PI Sanjay Hazare of Kashimira police station. Patel is a key accused in the murder of Leona Swiderski (33) a US-based model in February 2003.
-
BMC issues notice to all flat owners in Khar’s Lavie Building, where Ranas live
Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Thursday night issued inspection notices to all flat owners in Khar's Lavie building, where Independent MP Navneet Rana and her spouse MLA Ravi Rana own a unit on the 8th floor. The BMC has informed flat owners that an inspection for unauthorised alterations will take place on Monday, May 30. The Ranas had earlier received notices from BMC for unauthorised alterations on May 10 and May 20.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics