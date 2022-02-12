Elected members object as PMC takes onus of cancer hosp loan

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) recently approved the construction of a dedicated cancer hospital at Baner on Public Private Partnership basis, however, the civic body took the responsibility of the loan, if the contractor fails to repay it. Elected members have opposed this decision.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) city unit president Prashant Jagtap said, “There is a partnership of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office bearers in this and other projects and they are making the arrangements that their future generations would get income from such projects. The BJP has given nod to many such projects wherein the PMC will need to make financial provisions in future though they would not remain in power.”

Jagtap added, “It is wrong that the PMC should take the responsibility of the loan if the contractor failed to repay it. While making any such contracts, the PMC should be more cautious.”

BJP leader Ujwal Keskar too raised his doubts. “How did the municipal commissioner put fort such a proposal and also took guarantee of the loan is a huge puzzle. The civic body is providing land, which is enough.”

A former municipal commissioner requesting anonymity said, “Municipal corporation’s basic duty is to provide primary services. To run the specialty hospital is not a joke. PMC should provide only facility like land, but taking financial responsibility is risky.The administration should take care while proposing such projects.”

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane said, “We are committed to construct a cancer hospital on the lines of Tata Memorial. Cancer patients are increasing and poor people cannot afford the treatment. PMC is doing this project on PPP model and it would be helpful for people from western Maharashtra too.The PMC would also get income from this project.”