Election postponement to Dec 20 upsets campaign plans

PUNE: The postponement of the local body elections from Tuesday to December 20 has thrown campaign strategies off the track in several constituencies, with several candidates openly expressing their frustrations.

Many candidates, who have already exhausted their savings for December 2 will now have to stretch it further as the new campaign date is more than two weeks away. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has sharply criticised the decision, saying the Election Commission had “misinterpreted the law” and that the rescheduling had nullified weeks of preparation by contestants. “The hard work of many candidates has gone to waste. Even though the Election Commission is autonomous, taking such decisions is incorrect,” he said, adding that a representation will be submitted to the Commission.

Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat also questioned the move. “Workers have been campaigning for the last two months, and when just two days are left for voting, why do you suddenly postpone the election?” Thorat said, alleging that the poll body appeared to be preparing the schedule “in consultation with people who are in power”.

Some of the candidates — particularly those from major political parties — expressed unhappiness with the extension, arguing that the longer election cycle will demand more time, money, manpower, and organisational effort from teams already stretched by intense campaigning over the fortnight.

Their campaign managers, requesting anonymity, admitted costs will rise significantly due to prolonged volunteer mobilisation, travel, publicity materials, and booth-level preparations. “Every additional week adds a heavier financial burden. We had already paced our campaign for the earlier date, and now we have to keep everything running longer,” a senior campaign coordinator said, warning of fatigue among both candidates and field workers.

A candidate from Phaltan Municipal Council in Satara district added, “We were working with the voting date in mind. Now, due to the rescheduling, it is very difficult to stretch our campaign for 15-20 days. It is difficult to remobilise all resources and keep our karyakartas motivated for 20 more days.”

But for some, particularly independent candidates and those who entered the fray late, the postponement has come as a strategic advantage. Many independents, who often operate with fewer resources and start slower than party-backed rivals, say the extension gives them time to strengthen their ground network, connect with previously unreached voters, and refine their messaging.

Independent candidate Moien Bagwan of Baramati Municipal Council said, “This is specifically beneficial for independent candidates because we got our election symbols on November 26 and had only four days to campaign. It is difficult to reach voters in such a short period.” The new timeline, he said, allows for “proper voter outreach”.

Advocate Avinash Gaikwad, also contesting independently in Baramati, said the delay will help them improve visibility in areas where they previously lacked presence. “The extra time will help us connect with more voters and build trust. It allows us to prepare better and compete more strongly,” he said.

The revised polling date has also caused logistical issues in some places. In Mangalwedha Municipal Council, several candidates had already brought back voters residing in Pune and Mumbai for the earlier November 2 polling day. Following the postponement, many of these voters are now demanding that candidates fund their return trips as well, and candidates fear they may have to bring them back again closer to November 20.

In Kopargaon, the Nationalist Congress Party staged a protest near Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar statue, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party of influencing the election timetable.

Big money flows as cash seizures, bribery claims hit local polls eve

Shrinivas Deshpande

puneletters@hindustantimes.com

Pune: A day before Maharashtra’s municipal elections, Hingoli police seized a substantial amount of cash from a private car, suspecting it was intended for voter inducement. The cash — bundles of ₹100 to ₹500 notes — was found in a bag during a routine check near Shetkari Bhavan. The money has been handed over to the Returning Officer and is under verification.

The man in the vehicle claimed the cash belonged to a private business and that he had permission to carry it, but election officials have detained the amount until all documents are verified, as the Model Code of Conduct is in force. Officials said an inquiry is underway.

On Sunday night, tensions between the Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the BJP escalated in Sangole after a flying squad raided the office of former MLA Shahaji Bapu Patil. The search came shortly after Patil held a massive rally in response to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’ remarks supporting the BJP-PWP alliance in Sangole. The raid angered Sena workers, and similar searches were reportedly carried out at other locations linked to Patil. Though officials have not disclosed what was recovered, the action has fuelled speculation and deepened the rift between the two alliance partners.

Earlier, Shiv Sena MLA Nilesh Rane accused BJP workers in Malvan, Sindhudurg, of distributing cash to influence voters. Rane said he raided the house of a BJP worker and publicly displayed a bag of cash, alleging that several more bags were found in the premises. He urged election officials and police to seize the money and conduct a thorough probe. The BJP has denied the allegations.

There have been widespread allegations of cash distribution to influence voters across the state, with reports suggesting that candidates are offering between ₹5,000 and ₹15,000 per vote, depending on their resources.