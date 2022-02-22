Electric buses to cover Sinhgad Fort route from next week

PUNE Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited’s (PMPML) electric bus service will begin at Sinhgad Fort ghat section from next week. The forest department and PMPML officials surveyed the fort route last month as the former plans to ban private vehicles at the ghat section on weekends citing traffic jams and congestion issues.

“We have finalised the bus parking space at the foot of the fort and charging point and its work is almost complete. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) with PMPML is expected to be signed next week, following which the bus service will start,” said Rahul Patil, deputy conservator of forests, Pune forest department division.

Chetana Kerure, PMPML joint managing director, said, “We have set in place electric charging point and other arrangements for plying e-buses on this route.”

Meanwhile, officials said that post ease in Covid curbs the historical site has been witnessing heavy rush of tourists, especially on weekends, causing long queues of vehicles at the ghat section of the fort. Hence, the state forest department had announced to ban private vehicles and allow travel by PMPML electric buses on weekends.

PMPML officials said that the plan to start e-buses on the ghat section route on January 26 was delayed due to infrastructural works.