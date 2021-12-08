Electrician killed in hit-and-run on Mumbai-Bangalore highway

PUNE A truck driver has been booked for causing the death of a 24-year-old electrician who was riding pillion with his friend in a hit-and-run along the Mumbai-Bangalore highway at Katraj on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Subhash Ramlal Mahato (24), a resident of Unnatinagar in the Kondhwa-Budrukh area of Pune.

Mahato was riding pillion with a friend when the truck driver, while trying to overtake on a slope, rammed into them near RM Dhariwal college,.

He was riding pillion with his friend called Hrushikumar Singh who has escaped unscathed from the accident, according to the police.

“They are both electricians. They were going home to Kondhwa from work around 10pm when the accident happened. The truck rammed into them and they fell. Mahato was carrying a sack which probably got stuck and increased the impact when he fell on his head,” said police sub-inspector Janardan Holkar of Warje police station.

A case under Sections 279 and 304(a) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 184, 132(1)(c), and 119/177 of Information Technology Act was registered at Warje police station.