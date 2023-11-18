Elevator malfunction at Sassoon now a routine affair

Three people, including a doctor and two nurses, were stuck inside the elevator of Sassoon General Hospital for over half an hour on Saturday. The hospital staff swung into action and rescued all individuals by 10:30 am, said officials.

The new building at Sassoon has a total of four lifts out of which two lifts have been lying defunct for a long time and no initiative has been taken by the hospital administration for the necessary repair and maintenance. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The elevator at the new building of the hospital reported malfunctioning around 9.45 am.

The dedicated elevator for hospital staff and doctors was stuck between the first and second floor of the new building of Sassoon leading to panic amongst all stranded passengers for approximately more than half an hour.

Contrary to the huge amount spent to set up the new building to provide better medical facilities to the patients and strengthen the infrastructure at Sassoon, the patients and attendants at the hospital are facing tremendous hardships due to non-functional lifts.

An attendant on anonymity, said, “The lifts have become mere showpieces as the hospital administration is least bothered to maintain them. Kin whose patients are admitted to the wards located on the upper floors have to take the stairs. The situation becomes difficult for the old attendants and kin who are hardly able to walk. The functional elevators are also not that smooth.”

Earlier this month on November 3, six people were stuck inside the elevator of the same building for an hour and were later rescued by the fire brigade department.

Confirming the development, Dr Shekhar Pradhan, acting dean of BJ Medical College and Sassoon, assured to look into the issue and get the repair and maintenance work done.

