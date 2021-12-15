Engineering admissions:Second merit list to be out on December 17

Pune - The first round of admissions for the first-year engineering students saw 24,904 students take admissions from the available 77,877 seats in the Maharashtra for the academic year 2021-22. Interestingly 43,635 students gave the ‘betterment’ option for colleges and went into second round for admission. The second list of engineering admissions will now be declared on December 17.

As per the information given by the Maharashtra state Common Entrance Test (CET) cell, the first Common Admission Process (CAP) round got over on December 15 in which 24,904 students were admitted out of the total 77,877 available seats. After the CET results were declared, the admission process started, and compared to last year the number of student applications is higher this year. In this academic year 1,08,718 students have registered for the online admission process for engineering in the state as compared to last year’s 96,337 students.

The total available seats in engineering colleges across the state for this academic year are 1,30,543 and in the first CAP round 1,00,072 students have given their preferences for colleges. Out of these, 10,721 students were given the college of their first preferences, while a total of 77,877 students were admitted in the first round. In order to get admission in the college of their choice, 43,635 students have gone for the next second round of admissions.

“Many students who have not taken the admission in the first round are hoping to get admission in top-ranked colleges in the second round. But as the competition is hard, the seats in the prominent government as well as private engineering colleges get full in first two rounds only. This year the number of students applying for admissions is also high, so we expect to have good admission season this academic year,” said Prof Krushnath Jamabhale from a private engineering college.

Now for the second CAP admission round, a total of 62,174 seats are available and its merit list will be declared on December 17. To confirm their admission, students must go to the college centre between December 18 and 21.

“I received admission in a college which is far from my house and its fees were also high as it was a private college. So now I have given the second round option form and will hope to get a better college in the next round,” said Shamika Atre a student.

Engineering admissions for the academic year 2021-22

Total no. of seats available - 1,30,54

Total no. of applications - 1,31,450

Students eligible for the first CAP round - 1,08,718

Total no. of students got admission in first round - 77,877

Total no. of seats available in second round - 62,174