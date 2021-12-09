Enrollment for SPPU’s degree-plus courses begins

PUNE Student registration has begun for online ‘degree-plus’ courses, an ambitious project of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU). The commencement date of the courses are provided on the said website (see box). The objective of this initiative is to provide updated skills and knowledge to make students industry-ready while pursuing a degree.

Under this, AWS Academy, EDX, Simpli Learn, eKeeda, Celebrity School, Catalyst Wealth will offer courses to SPPU students at very concessional rates, and a few without any fees even.

The celebrity courses are being offered by Nawazuddin Siddiqui on acting; Asha Bhosale on singing; Madhur Bhandarkar on film direction; Sabira Merchant on Communication Skills; and Dabboo Ratnani on photography.

“Degree-plus provides opportunities for all SPPU students from all faculies to upgrade skills in areas of information technology, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, manufacturing business,media, culture, economics, entrepreneurship. This is the trial launch of the platform made available to all students. Currently, 130 courses are available and 200 more are getting added. All SPPU students should take the benefit of this initiative,” said SPPU vice-chancellor Prof Nitin Karmalkar.

How to get a degree-plus course

- Where to register?

http://degreeplus.in

- What courses can be studied?

A complete list of courses is available on the website.

- Who can apply for this course?

Initially, these courses will be available only to students of the University and the affiliated colleges of the University.

- What students need to do

Students affiliated with the university should go to the website and register and fill in the information. In this you can mention your interest area.