EOW, Bavdhan police file separate chargesheets against Tejwani, Taru in Mundhwa land deal case

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has filed a 1,886-page chargesheet against Sheetal Tejwani in connection with the ₹1,800-crore Mundhwa land deal case, a probe officer said on Monday. She has been accused of illegally facilitating the transfer of around 40 acres of government-owned Mahar Watan land in Survey Number 88 in Mundhwa. Police alleged that Tejwani, acting as power-of-attorney holder for 272 purported landholders, proceeded with the transaction despite the land being vested with the state government and under the possession of the Botanical Survey of India. (HT)

The chargesheet, filed before the Judicial Magistrate First Class in Pune, follows an EOW probe initiated after an FIR was registered at Khadak Police Station.

Police have invoked multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including sections related to criminal breach of trust, cheating, forgery, use of forged documents, criminal conspiracy and common intention.

Separately, another chargesheet has been filed against Tejwani and suspended sub-registrar Ravindra Taru in a stamp duty evasion case. An FIR in this connection had earlier been registered at Bavdhan Police Station.

Anil Vibhute, senior inspector at Bavdhan Police Station and the investigating officer, said the chargesheet accuses Tejwani of evading stamp duty amounting to ₹21 crore, while Taru is alleged to have facilitated the registration of the sale deed despite knowing that the land belonged to the government and was recorded in the name of “Mumbai Sarkar”. He said the probe against Amadea Enterprises LLP director Digvijay Patil in the case is still underway.

The EOW chargesheet also makes reference to Amadea Enterprises LLP, stating that the firm was one of the entities linked to the proposed development of the disputed land. The firm is associated with Parth Pawar, son of former deputy chief minister late Ajit Pawar. Police clarified that Parth has not been named as an accused in the present chargesheet and that the probe related to the firm is ongoing.

Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said the chargesheet in Khadak Police Station case was filed on January 27, within 60 days of the FIR being registered. “The chargesheet has been filed against Tejwani, while investigations against Amadea Enterprises LLP director Digvijay Patil and tehsildar Suryakant Yeole will continue,” Kumar said, adding that statements of 10 witnesses have been recorded so far.

According to the prosecution, the accused allegedly manipulated revenue records and misused official procedures to enable unlawful transactions involving around 40 acres of land classified as government property. The alleged acts were committed between February 2024 and July 2025, during which applications, affidavits and notarised documents were submitted to various revenue authorities to falsely establish ownership and secure favourable orders.

Investigators have named Tejwani as the prime accused, alleging that she played a central role in coordinating documentation and engaging intermediaries to push through the land transfer. Police have listed multiple witnesses, including revenue officials, land records personnel and investigating officers.

During the probe, investigators seized mobile phones, notarised documents, development agreements, power-of-attorney papers and official correspondence, which form a key part of the prosecution’s evidence.

While nine accused have been formally chargesheeted so far, police said investigations are continuing against other suspects and entities linked to the transactions. Supplementary chargesheets are likely to be filed once the remaining probe is completed.