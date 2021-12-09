E-registration of first-sale properties: software update to enhance process

PUNE Officials from the state registration department have stated that important updates in the e-registration software will be rolled out within a month. The updated version of the software is meant to have new templates, a facilitated version for developers for verification and data integration with Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA).

“Basic version is currently functional. We are continuously trying to make it better so that the process will be easier. Currently some big developers have registered with us. There should be wider acceptance about this process from the developers and the people,” said Suhas Mapari, deputy Inspector General of Registrations (IT).

The e-registration of first-sale properties has been started in Maharashtra to ensure less crowding at the sub-registrar offices. This new system allows developers and buyers to conduct online registrations from their offices in coordination with the department of property registration, Maharashtra.

“We have conducted meetings with developer associations to seek their suggestions as well. We are trying to be more inclusive. Any developer who is registered with Rera and is constructing more than 50 flats can utilise this facility,” said an official from the head office of the Department of Registration and Stamps.

Earlier while speaking in Pune, Balasaheb Thorat, state revenue minister had hinted that the state government will make it mandatory for developers to register from their offices only. The initiative of e-registration was proposed after Covid-induced curbs were affecting the registration process.

“We are working closely with the IGR and his team to start a new e-registration system. We are sure it will revolutionise the process of registration by offering convenience to consumers/ citizens. It will also substantially reduce the pressure on sub-registrar offices across the state as most developers will no longer need to visit sub registrar offices to register their flats booking agreements,” said Anil Pharande, president, Credai Pune Metro.