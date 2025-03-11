Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

European Bank delegation reviews Pune Metro expansion 

BySiddharth Gadkari
Mar 11, 2025 06:40 AM IST

A European Investment Bank (EIB) delegation concluded their three-day assessment of the Pune Metro project’s expansion and progress on Sunday, March 9

A European Investment Bank (EIB) delegation concluded their three-day assessment of the Pune Metro project’s expansion and progress on Sunday, March 9. The team conducted a detailed inspection of the ongoing construction on the extended corridors of Phase 1, specifically, the PCMC-to-Nigdi and Swargate-to-Katraj stretches. Maha-Metro will seek a loan from the European Investment Bank for these extensions, and the delegation visited Pune Metro under the appraisal mission as part of this process. 

The team conducted a detailed inspection of the ongoing construction on the extended corridors of Phase 1 (HT PHOTO)
The team conducted a detailed inspection of the ongoing construction on the extended corridors of Phase 1 (HT PHOTO)

Commenting on the same, Atul Gadgil, director (works), said, “Officials reviewed the construction progress, checked the quality of work, and received updates on the project’s status. Pune Metro is working on two new extensions—Swargate to Katraj and PCMC to Nigdi.” 

Gadgil added that such visits are a norm before starting a new project, and another supervision mission is scheduled for next year after the work begins. 

In addition to the under-construction corridors, the delegation also evaluated the operational infrastructure of the already commissioned Phase 1 routes. They closely observed metro services, maintenance practices, and Maharashtra Metrorail Corporation Limited’s (Maha-Metro’s) overall operational efficiency. The team appreciated Maha-Metro’s efforts in ensuring seamless metro operations and maintaining high service standards. 

The visit also focused on the proposed Phase 2 expansion of Pune Metro such as PCMC to Nigdi and Swargate to Katraj. They expressed optimism about financial collaboration for the upcoming metro projects, signalling strong support for Pune Metro’s future growth. 

Shravan Hardikar, Maha-Metro’s managing director along with key Pune Metro officials, including Gadgil, Vinod Kumar Agarwal, director(operations systems & maintenance), Harendra Pandey, director (finance) and Nadia Calviño, president of the European Investment Bank Group, Yannis Tsakiris, vice president of the European Investment Bank and Matt Rees, head of Editorial Unit at the European Investment Bank participated in the discussions. 

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On