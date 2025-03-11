European Bank delegation reviews Pune Metro expansion 

A European Investment Bank (EIB) delegation concluded their three-day assessment of the Pune Metro project’s expansion and progress on Sunday, March 9. The team conducted a detailed inspection of the ongoing construction on the extended corridors of Phase 1, specifically, the PCMC-to-Nigdi and Swargate-to-Katraj stretches. Maha-Metro will seek a loan from the European Investment Bank for these extensions, and the delegation visited Pune Metro under the appraisal mission as part of this process. The team conducted a detailed inspection of the ongoing construction on the extended corridors of Phase 1 (HT PHOTO)

Commenting on the same, Atul Gadgil, director (works), said, “Officials reviewed the construction progress, checked the quality of work, and received updates on the project’s status. Pune Metro is working on two new extensions—Swargate to Katraj and PCMC to Nigdi.”

Gadgil added that such visits are a norm before starting a new project, and another supervision mission is scheduled for next year after the work begins.

In addition to the under-construction corridors, the delegation also evaluated the operational infrastructure of the already commissioned Phase 1 routes. They closely observed metro services, maintenance practices, and Maharashtra Metrorail Corporation Limited’s (Maha-Metro’s) overall operational efficiency. The team appreciated Maha-Metro’s efforts in ensuring seamless metro operations and maintaining high service standards.

The visit also focused on the proposed Phase 2 expansion of Pune Metro such as PCMC to Nigdi and Swargate to Katraj. They expressed optimism about financial collaboration for the upcoming metro projects, signalling strong support for Pune Metro’s future growth.

Shravan Hardikar, Maha-Metro’s managing director along with key Pune Metro officials, including Gadgil, Vinod Kumar Agarwal, director(operations systems & maintenance), Harendra Pandey, director (finance) and Nadia Calviño, president of the European Investment Bank Group, Yannis Tsakiris, vice president of the European Investment Bank and Matt Rees, head of Editorial Unit at the European Investment Bank participated in the discussions.