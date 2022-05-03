E-vehicle sales increase on Akshaya Tritiya: Pune RTO

PUNE A decent number of vehicles has been sold and registered in the lead-up to Akshaya Tritiya this year in the Pune division, with 2,668 two-wheelers and 1,697 four-wheelers registered in the last eight days. The numbers are high when compared to the last two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. Still, less vehicles have been registered this year as per the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) due to shortage of supply vis-à-vis demand.

“We saw a good number of vehicle registrations this year, as maximum two-wheelers were registered this Akshaya Tritiya. But as per our information from vehicle dealers, there was less supply of vehicles, especially of cars, due to which deliveries were not able to be carried out. There is a high demand for vehicles post-pandemic and slowly, vehicle sales are increasing,” said Sanjay Sasane, deputy regional transport officer from Pune RTO.

Meanwhile, due to the rise in fuel prices over the past few months, there has been a drastic increase in demand and registration/sales of e-vehicles in the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) division. In 2021, a total of 6,215 e-vehicles were registered in Pune whereas till April 2022, the number has reached 5,465. Punekars are opting to buy electric bikes to travel around the city, as the maximum number of e-vehicles registered are two-wheelers.

As per the information given by the Pune RTO, in 2019, the total number of e-bikes registered was 759 which increased to 1,232 in 2020 and last year, it went up to 5,509 e-bikes. While till April 2022, the registration has already gone up to 4,731 even as eight months still remain for the year to end.

“Since the last two years, we are already suffering due to the Covid-19 pandemic. I lost my job and a few months ago, I got a job with less salary. Daily, I need to travel around 30 km to my workplace and I cannot afford to have a petrol bike so I decided to replace it with an electric bike and have bought an electric two-wheeler,” said Ketan Manjrekar, a citizen from the Hadpsar area.

There has been an increase in various electric vehicle showrooms and products across Pune. As a state subsidy is given on the purchase of e-vehicles, people prefer to buy these over regular petrol bikes. “Since the last two years, the sales are continuously increasing and there is good demand for electric bikes. Depending on the range of vehicles and their use by individual persons, people choose bikes and it is very cheap as compared to petrol bikes,” said Pawan Dahinje, manager at an electric two-wheeler showroom in Pune.