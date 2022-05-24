Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
e-vehicle service starts, automatic wheelchair soon at Pune railway station

PUNE In a bid to provide comfortable and hassle-free travelling around the station premises, the Pune railway division has resumed the services of battery-operated electric vehicles at the Pune railway station
Battery-operated electric vehicles at the Pune railway station for senior citizens and physically challenged persons. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)
Updated on May 24, 2022 07:00 PM IST
ByDheeraj Bengrut

According to officials, these electric vehicles were broken down and have not been maintained for the past three years. The service was resumed after passengers’ demand.

“The services of the electric vehicle is for elderly, pregnant women and physically challenged persons. We have resumed the service and appeal passengers to take benefit. We also plan to get two automatic wheelchairs which can be operated on the escalators. This will be done through CSR,” said Renu Sharma, Pune divisional railway manager (DRM).

In June 2019, two electric vehicles, brought through CSR, ferried passengers from one platform to another. However, lack of maintenance and the pandemic made it inoperable, said officials. On October 29, 2021, Hindustan Times reported the issue and also stated that passers by would use the vehicles to sleep.

“I often travel from Pune railway station along with my elderly parents, my mother cannot walk and it takes lot of time to reach to the platform. If these electric vehicles are operational then it would be easy for us to take our elderly parents from one side of the platform to another,” said Keshav Shintre a passenger.

