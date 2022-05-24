e-vehicle service starts, automatic wheelchair soon at Pune railway station
PUNE In a bid to provide comfortable and hassle-free travelling around the station premises, the Pune railway division has resumed the services of battery-operated electric vehicles at the Pune railway station. The division also plans to introduce two fully automatic wheelchairs, for the physically challenged, that can easily get into the elevator staircase
According to officials, these electric vehicles were broken down and have not been maintained for the past three years. The service was resumed after passengers’ demand.
“The services of the electric vehicle is for elderly, pregnant women and physically challenged persons. We have resumed the service and appeal passengers to take benefit. We also plan to get two automatic wheelchairs which can be operated on the escalators. This will be done through CSR,” said Renu Sharma, Pune divisional railway manager (DRM).
In June 2019, two electric vehicles, brought through CSR, ferried passengers from one platform to another. However, lack of maintenance and the pandemic made it inoperable, said officials. On October 29, 2021, Hindustan Times reported the issue and also stated that passers by would use the vehicles to sleep.
“I often travel from Pune railway station along with my elderly parents, my mother cannot walk and it takes lot of time to reach to the platform. If these electric vehicles are operational then it would be easy for us to take our elderly parents from one side of the platform to another,” said Keshav Shintre a passenger.
Pre-monsoon alarm: Karnataka energy minister releases WhatsApp helplines
Karnataka energy minister V Sunil Kumar at a news conference at the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited office on Tuesday released 11 new WhatsApp helpline numbers ahead of the upcoming monsoon season to help ease load on the electricity board's current 1912 helpline during emergencies. Bengaluru's pre-monsoon showers led to several electricity poles being uprooted, which caused multiple unscheduled and day-long outages in the city and affected those working from home.
Pillars carved in Ayodhya to be used first in Ram temple construction
LUCKNOW Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will first use carved pillars and stone slabs from the VHP's workshop in Ayodhya for the construction of the main structure of Ram temple in the first phase starting from June 1. The temple construction committee said that June 1 is an auspicious date according to the Hindu religious calendar. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had relocated Ram Lalla from the tent in Ram Janmabhoomi to the makeshift temple on March 25, 2020.
Ajay Kothiyal, AAP's Uttarakhand CM candidate, joins BJP in Dehradun
The Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate for the recently concluded Assembly election in Uttarakhand, retired colonel Ajay Kothiyal joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of CM Pushkar Singh Dhami in Dehradun. Kothiyal had resigned from the Arvind Kejriwal-led party last week. In March this year, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party returned to power in Uttarakhand as it bagged 47 seats, 11 more than the required majority in the 70-seat assembly.
Haryana municipal polls on June 19
Election to the state's 28 municipal committees and 18 municipal councils will be held on June 19 and the results will be declared on June 22, Haryana's State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh announced on Monday. Candidates can withdraw their candidature until June 7 from 11am to 3pm. Election symbols will be allotted to the candidates on the same day.
Gurugram cops implement new plan to tackle traffic amid heavy rain
The traffic police on Monday devised a new plan to manage congestion across the city during the monsoon and to ensure timely action by deploying teams at all key points with motors to pump out water before commuters could get stuck, unlike previous years when they would reach these spots after receiving reports of congestion. Police said that on Monday they had to remove accumulated water from major traffic intersections to allow commuters to pass.
