Event organisers in a fix over restrictions on NY festivities

PUNE With government allowing events with up to 50 per cent of the seating capacity in closed halls and 25 per cent occupancy in open spaces for New Year festivities , the event organisers in Pune are largely disappointed with the guidelines.

Rohan Jaiswal an event manager said, “We were to host a party for 200 persons on New Year’s eve, but now we have to limit the guests to 75 because of the new guidelines.”

A number of events have been planned in hotels and lawns across Pune. Event organisers are worried that the guidelines will have a financial impact on the business. “We had planned an event, passes of which ranged from ₹500 to ₹5,000. They have been all sold out. Being at an indoor venue, we are worried about the capacity. Now if more people come in then it would be a problem for us despite all the Covid safety measures being taken,” said an event planner on condition of anonymity.

Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh said, “We appeal to all the citizens to strictly follow the Covid safety guidelines while celebrating. Elderly people and children should try to remain at home. We will take strict actions against event planners who violate the guidelines.”