Events in Pune buzzing again... with Covid norms the casualty

PUNE From past one week several exhibitions and year-end public gatherings have been organised in Pune. On Wednesday, the folk and tribal art and food festival-cum-fair Bhimthadi Jatra was held with over 200 exhibitors. Similarly in various areas, local corporators have organised huge exhibitions. However, residents sounded the alarm, cautioning about a possible surge in Covid cases on the backdrop of the new Omicron variant, due to large crowds gathering. People do not wear masks, no social distancing and organisers do not seem to be taking all the safety precautions, allege the citizens’ association.

Atul Namekar, secretary of Sinhgad road-Warje residents’ association said, “We are already under the fear of new Covid-19 Omicron variant and daily cases of this variant are coming up in Pune. With the municipal elections nearing, several corporators and other party aspirants are organising fun fairs and exhibitions.With large crowds gathering at these events, Covid cases will certainly rise. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) should take strict action against the organisers of these events for the safety of people and to stop the spread of virus.”

As per the state Covid guidelines, currently to organise any event the minimum capacity of the public should be 50 per cent of the total capacity of the hall or the space available. Also the other Covid-19 basic rules like keeping social distancing, compulsory wearing of face masks, giving sanitisers should be followed strictly.

However, some Punekars have gotten over the Covid fear. Seema Kalantri a resident said, “It is time to celebrate the new year and now even the Covid cases have gone down, so we have nothing to worry about. We have taken both doses of Covid vaccines and we are aware of our own safety. Celebrations give positive energy to people and we are going to enjoy the events,”

While talking about these events and action taken on the violators, one of the PMC’s senior officials on anonymity said, “Currently we are not taking much action on the events or programs organised for public, as Covid cases are low and its time for year-end celebrations. But if needed and where there is large crowd gathering, PMC workers will go and penalise the organisers,”