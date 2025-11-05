Exam centres set for minority language TET Candidates

The Maharashtra State Examination Council on Tuesday announced the final list of examination centres for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) scheduled to be held on November 23. The decision applies to candidates from Bengali, Kannada, Telugu, and Gujarati mediums, where the number of applicants is comparatively low. The decision applies to candidates from Bengali, Kannada, Telugu, and Gujarati mediums, where the number of applicants is comparatively low. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to Anuradha Oak, commissioner, Maharashtra State Examination Council, separate centres have been designated for the mediums to ensure smooth conduct of the examination.

For Bengali medium candidates, those from Mumbai, Palghar, Pune, Dhule, Nandurbar, and Jalna districts will appear for the exam at the Pune centre. Candidates from Nagpur, Gondia, Chandrapur, and Gadchiroli districts will have their centre at Chandrapur.

In the case of the Kannada medium, candidates from Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, and Dhule will write the exam at Thane, while those from Pune, Solapur, Hingoli, Latur, and Dharashiv will appear at Solapur. Similarly, candidates from Kolhapur, Sangli, and Satara districts will take the test at Sangli.

For Telugu medium candidates, the Pune centre has been allotted for all examinees across the state.

Meanwhile, Gujarati medium candidates from Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Pune districts will appear at Thane, while those from Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nandurbar, and Buldhana districts will write the exam at Nandurbar.

The council stated that the decision to centralise centres was taken considering the relatively smaller number of candidates in these language mediums, ensuring administrative efficiency and better exam management.