Exam fee waiver for SSC, HSC students who lost parent due to Covid

PUNE On Monday, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) issued a notification wherein exam fees of students from Class 10 and Class 12 who lost parent(s) due to Covid will be waived.

According to the notification, Dr Ashok Bhosale, secretary of MSBSHSE, said, “Many students of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) have lost their parents or legal guardians due to the pandemic. Exam fees for such students will be completely waived off for the annual examination which will be conducted in 2022. This fee waiver will be a special exception for students for this year.” Last week, Maharashtra education minister, Varsha Gaikwad declared the dates for final examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 in 2022.

“Class 12 HSC oral exams will take place between February 14 and March 3, while written papers will be conducted from March 4 to April 7, 2022. And Class 10 SSC oral exams will be conducted from February 24 to March 14, and written exams will take place between March 15 and April 18, 2022. The final examination will be held offline,” said the minister.

Date extended to fill form

On Monday, the State board issued another notification wherein dates to submit the exam forms for Class 10 have been extended.

“The dates for exam form submission have been extended from December 27 to January 1, with late fees. Forms can be downloaded and payment of form fee can be done till January 6,” said the notification.

Maharashtra State board issued a notification on Monday regarding the dates of Class 10 and Class 12 examination scheduled for March - April of 2022. The detailed time table for each subject will be published on the website www.mahahsscboard.com from December 21.

“The timetable on the website is for the information for the students. The students should relay on the detailed timetable handed out to the schools and colleges and crosscheck the dates of examinations before hand,” said Dr Bhosale.