Exam malpractice case: Court grants three-day police custody of professor, 3 students

Pune: A local court on Wednesday granted three days police custody of an engineering professor and three students of Moze Engineering College in Wagholi arrested by Pune Police Crime Branch’s Unit 6 in connection with a university exam malpractice racket. Court granted three days police custody of an engineering professor and three students of Moze Engineering College in connection with university exam malpractice racket. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The accused were produced before the court a day after their arrest for allegedly providing Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) exam question papers to students and allowing them to rewrite answers in exchange for money.

According to the police, the professor played a key role in assessing and facilitating rewrite of exam papers, while the students reportedly paid money to him. Investigators are probing whether more faculty or students were involved in the racket.

“This is a serious academic offence that undermines the integrity of the examination system. We are examining more evidence, including phones and other devices, seized from the accused,” said a police officer.