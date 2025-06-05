Search Search
Thursday, Jun 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Exam malpractice case: Court grants three-day police custody of professor, 3 students

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 05, 2025 09:26 AM IST

Court granted three days police custody of an engineering professor and three students of Moze Engineering College in connection with university exam malpractice racket

Pune: A local court on Wednesday granted three days police custody of an engineering professor and three students of Moze Engineering College in Wagholi arrested by Pune Police Crime Branch’s Unit 6 in connection with a university exam malpractice racket.

Court granted three days police custody of an engineering professor and three students of Moze Engineering College in connection with university exam malpractice racket. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Court granted three days police custody of an engineering professor and three students of Moze Engineering College in connection with university exam malpractice racket. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The accused were produced before the court a day after their arrest for allegedly providing Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) exam question papers to students and allowing them to rewrite answers in exchange for money.

According to the police, the professor played a key role in assessing and facilitating rewrite of exam papers, while the students reportedly paid money to him. Investigators are probing whether more faculty or students were involved in the racket.

“This is a serious academic offence that undermines the integrity of the examination system. We are examining more evidence, including phones and other devices, seized from the accused,” said a police officer.

News / Cities / Pune / Exam malpractice case: Court grants three-day police custody of professor, 3 students
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 05, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On