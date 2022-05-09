Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Exams should be conducted by MPSC, not by private agencies: MVA minister Bacchu Kadu
pune news

Exams should be conducted by MPSC, not by private agencies: MVA minister Bacchu Kadu

Kadu has made the demand looking at the last few years experience, corruption and paper leak cases by these agencies
After the students’ demands, MVA minister Bacchu Kadu has written a letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray demanding that the MPSC exams be conducted by themselves instead of hiring private agencies. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on May 09, 2022 11:42 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE After the students’ demands, MVA minister Bacchu Kadu has written a letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray demanding that the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) group B, group C and group D exams be conducted by themselves instead of hiring private agencies.

Kadu has made the demand looking at the last few years experience, corruption and paper leak cases by these agencies.

In the letter written by Kadu, he has stated that, “In last one year, those exams which were taken by private agencies for MPSC, in most of these exams there was corruption and paper leaks. Hence, one cannot trust these private companies. If the MPSC conducts these exams, it will give relief to aspirants.”

“We have suffered a lot in the last few months as many students did not get selected only because of corruption and paper leak. Hence, private agencies must be banned,” said Kapil Mane a competitive exam aspirant.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP