Exams should be conducted by MPSC, not by private agencies: MVA minister Bacchu Kadu

PUNE After the students’ demands, MVA minister Bacchu Kadu has written a letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray demanding that the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) group B, group C and group D exams be conducted by themselves instead of hiring private agencies.

Kadu has made the demand looking at the last few years experience, corruption and paper leak cases by these agencies.

In the letter written by Kadu, he has stated that, “In last one year, those exams which were taken by private agencies for MPSC, in most of these exams there was corruption and paper leaks. Hence, one cannot trust these private companies. If the MPSC conducts these exams, it will give relief to aspirants.”

“We have suffered a lot in the last few months as many students did not get selected only because of corruption and paper leak. Hence, private agencies must be banned,” said Kapil Mane a competitive exam aspirant.