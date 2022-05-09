Exams should be conducted by MPSC, not by private agencies: MVA minister Bacchu Kadu
PUNE After the students’ demands, MVA minister Bacchu Kadu has written a letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray demanding that the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) group B, group C and group D exams be conducted by themselves instead of hiring private agencies.
Kadu has made the demand looking at the last few years experience, corruption and paper leak cases by these agencies.
In the letter written by Kadu, he has stated that, “In last one year, those exams which were taken by private agencies for MPSC, in most of these exams there was corruption and paper leaks. Hence, one cannot trust these private companies. If the MPSC conducts these exams, it will give relief to aspirants.”
“We have suffered a lot in the last few months as many students did not get selected only because of corruption and paper leak. Hence, private agencies must be banned,” said Kapil Mane a competitive exam aspirant.
Six-member gang nabbed for spreading terror in Pune
Pune: The Samartha police have arrested six members of a gang involved in brandishing weapons and terrorising residents in Chatuhshrungi and Samartha police station areas on May 6. The gang was spotted with iron rods, sharp weapons, wooden sticks and other material in Mangalwar peth where they smashed two and four-wheelers in the area. Police station incharge Vishnu Tamhane said the accused are in police custody.
Save Taljai hills campaign to begin on May 15
The Taljai bachao abhiyan, which conducted its first meeting on May 7, have decided to kick start a campaign on May 15, and have asked for citizen's participation to help save the tekdi. Many development works like Bamboo Garden, Butterfly Garden, Herbal Garden, Biodiversity Park, Fragrant Forest Park, Amphi 3D Theatre were inaugurated on February 27. They have been kept in complete darkness and yet the civic officials held a public ceremony.
Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank regains financial stability
The Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank, which was facing insolvency and bankruptcy issues, has become a profit-making entity and expanded its wings to various sectors, said MSCB bank's administrator Vidyadhar Anaskar. “The bank expanded its business from district banks and sugar factories to other sectors. It is providing direct loan to farmers and has started forex exchange facility after the approval from the Reserve Bank of India,” he said.
Asked to stop for checking, man rams bike into cop in Ludhiana
A Shivaji Nagar resident has been booked for allegedly ramming his bike into a senior constable on being asked to stop for checking. Senior constable Kasish Kumar signaled a bike-borne man to stop but the latter, in a bid to escape, rammed his two-wheeler into the cop. The police personnel, however, managed to nab the accused, identified as Roger David, before he could speed away.
SCERT’s sign language YouTube channel to aid deaf, dumb kids
The State Council of Educational Research and Training has collaborated with Dr Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University and teachers of the hearing impairment department of the university have developed sign language content for primary school text books. The video also has a running bar, which can be read and understood. At the same time, even a normal child who will watch the video can understand by seeing it.
