Ex-edu chief Tukaram Supe gets bail in TET case

Tukaram Supe was arrested on December 17, 2021 by the Pune cyber police. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on May 31, 2022 07:13 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE The district sessions court Tuesday granted bail to Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) commissioner Tukaram Supe in connection with the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) case.

Supe, who was the former head of the state government’s examination department was in judicial custody, has been granted conditional bail in two cases. Supe was arrested on December 17, 2021 by the Pune cyber police.

Supe has been accused of taking bribes and helping the applicants pass the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) in lieu of money.

The cyber cell of the city police had submitted a 3995-page chargesheet against 15 people including Supe.

During the raid at Supe’s residence, police had seized 2 crore cash and gold jewellery.

