Expert committee says technical negligence cause of slab collapse at Yerawada

PUNE The PMC Commissioner on Tuesday made public the primary report in connection with the collapse of slab structure at Yerawada’s Shastrinagar Bluegrass Business Park’s construction site that claimed five labourers and injured four others on the night of February 4.

The preliminary report submitted by Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh pointed at technical errors at construction site.

Executive engineer Sudhir Kadam said, “The accident took place due to technical negligence and also using an irregular and smaller size steel for the slab and support bars.”

The committee, under Deshmukh, conducted a site inspection and reported that negligence while carrying out construction work. The report also stated that the support system was not strong and the slab structure was not constructed as per the original structure plan.

According to the Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations (UDCPR) 2020, there is a provision to set up an enquiry committee.