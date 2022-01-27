Experts’ welcome cabinet decision on National Education Policy

PUNE The Maharashtra Cabinet on Thursday decided to constitute a group of ministers under the chief minister for the implementation of a report submitted by the task force headed by scientist Dr Raghunath Mashelkar on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The task force had made a slew of recommendations, which the cabinet discussed in the meeting.

Experts welcomed the government decision, calling it a step ahead for the implementation of NEP.

Professor Vasudha Kamat, former vice-chancellor of SNDT University Mumbai and member of committee which formed New Education Policy said, “We interacted and discussed with many people related to higher and school education while drafting this new education policy. So, it is the country’s policy and the credit goes to all citizens who have made their contributions to it. We are glad that state cabinet ministry has taken it forward to implement in the state.”

The task force had submitted its report to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in September last year. NEP 2020 was cleared by the Centre last July, but the state government did not implement it immediately. It formed an 18-member panel under Dr Mashelkar in October 2020 to study the policy and make recommendations to the state.

The task force has made a slew of recommendations including migrating to four-year courses from three-year ones, provide university status to those educational institutions which have completed 50 years, establishment of Research Council for the promotion of research in higher education and decide a policy for fee regulatory authority for public and private educational institutions.

First school in the city adopts NEP

The kindergarten students of The Academy School (TAS), Pune, on January 26, launched the NEP model in the school.

The school had already started working on the NEP model last year. “NEP brings in a much-needed focus on international standards of applied learning, multiple learning pathways, and focus on technology-enabled pedagogy. NEP paints a positive image of learning that is built on a solid foundation of five years of activity-based learning and another three years of preparation,” said Dr Maithili Tambe, CEO, TAS, adding, “It has a wide ambit from early childhood to higher education, professional education to vocational education, teacher training to professional education.” The school collaborated with Finland education system to make students future-ready by building 21st-century skills like creativity, collaboration, developing curiosity, and communication.

