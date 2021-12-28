Home / Cities / Pune News / Extension for 31 medical staff, property tax for properties in merged villages
Pune Municipal Corporation gives three month extension for 31 medical staff. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Dec 28, 2021 11:03 PM IST
PUNE By considering the third wave due to Omicron Covid variant, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has given three-month extension to 31 medical staff like they gave to a few medical officers during the last meeting.

PMC standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne said, “All the experts are worrying about the third wave in the country. Even the state government asked to keep health facilities ready to address the issue if cases rise. By considering that, instead of discontinuing the services for medical staff which were hired during the second wave, PMC decided to continue them.”

Rasne said, “The health department briefed about the Covid-19 situation in the country and various guidelines issued by central and state governments. PMC is well prepared to handle any situation. We are keeping all our facilities ready for any possible rise in Covid cases.”

Meanwhile, PMC standing committee has okayed property tax for properties in merged 23 villages. The tax would apply during registration of property. New property will attract more tax.

