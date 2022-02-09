Eye on polls, no hike in city property tax

PUNE In a bid to give much-needed relief to Punekars, already facing much hardship due to the lingering effects of the coronavirus induced lockdowns, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) , in the run up to the PMC elections, has decided not to revise the property tax in the city for 2022-23. The tax rates would remain same as previous year.

Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasane said, “It is mandatory to give approval for new tax rates by February 20 every year. Considering the Covid impact and upcoming polls, the elected members have decided to not propose any hike in property tax for 2022-23 financial year.”

Rasane added, “The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has not hiked the property tax for the past five years. However, the water tax has increased, but this was decided at the time of approving the 24x7 water scheme.”

“It has also been decided to continue the existing property tax schemes for next year,” said Rasane.

Citizens who are paying the property tax in first two months, between April 1 and May 31 will get 5-10 per cent rebate in property tax. The benefits of solar, rainwater harvesting and garbage management will be continued.

BOX

Standing approves ₹100 crore for PMPML

The standing committee on Wednesday approved ₹100 crore for Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML). The PMPML had earlier made a demand of ₹88 crore for bearing losses due to the Covid-19 pandemic and pay the bills for private contractors.