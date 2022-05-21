Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Eye on tax: Citizens avail rebate scheme, PMC collects 557 crore revenue

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has collected more property tax revenue till May 21, 2022 as compared to last year
(REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Published on May 21, 2022 07:55 PM IST
ByAbhay Khairnar

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has collected more property tax revenue till May 21, 2022 as compared to last year. According to PMC officials, tax payers are willing to take benefit of 10 and five per cent rebate in tax.

Last year, till May 20, the civic body had collected 450 crore in revenue. However, this year, till May 21, 2022 the PMC has received 557 crore, which is 107 crore more than the previous year, said officials.

Ajit Deshmukh, PMC property tax department head said, “As compared to previous year, more tax payers are availing the benefit of tax rebate scheme. With the deadline of the tax rebate scheme- May 31, fast approaching, we are hoping that tax payers will avail its benefit. There will be no extension in the deadline.”

“We appeal the citizens to avail this rebate scheme before the deadline. The civic body has made necessary arrangements for tax collection which are available online as well as offline. It has been observed that maximum citizens prefer paying taxes online. This year, 70 per cent citizens have paid tax online,” added Deshmukh.

Citizens who pay the tax in the first two months are eligible for rebate in general tax. Citizens paying tax below 25,000 get 10 per cent rebate, and those that pay more than 25,000 get five per cent rebate.

