Eye on tax: Citizens avail rebate scheme, PMC collects ₹557 crore revenue
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has collected more property tax revenue till May 21, 2022 as compared to last year. According to PMC officials, tax payers are willing to take benefit of 10 and five per cent rebate in tax.
Last year, till May 20, the civic body had collected ₹450 crore in revenue. However, this year, till May 21, 2022 the PMC has received ₹557 crore, which is ₹107 crore more than the previous year, said officials.
Ajit Deshmukh, PMC property tax department head said, “As compared to previous year, more tax payers are availing the benefit of tax rebate scheme. With the deadline of the tax rebate scheme- May 31, fast approaching, we are hoping that tax payers will avail its benefit. There will be no extension in the deadline.”
“We appeal the citizens to avail this rebate scheme before the deadline. The civic body has made necessary arrangements for tax collection which are available online as well as offline. It has been observed that maximum citizens prefer paying taxes online. This year, 70 per cent citizens have paid tax online,” added Deshmukh.
Citizens who pay the tax in the first two months are eligible for rebate in general tax. Citizens paying tax below ₹25,000 get 10 per cent rebate, and those that pay more than ₹25,000 get five per cent rebate.
-
Loan sharks booked for circulating morphed pictures of Vikhroli woman
Mumbai: The Vikhroli police have registered a case against loan recovery agents of two instant loan applications for allegedly harassing a 28-year-old Mumbai woman by circulating her morphed photographs with her family, relatives, and colleagues to extract money, despite repayment of the loan amount. On May 8, while browsing Facebook, she came across an advertisement for a mobile application for providing instant loans.
-
Locals stock up on edible oil after tanker turns turtle
Mumbai With inflation pushing up the prices of essential commodities, including something as staple as edible oil, residents of Tawa and nearby villages off the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway were in for a treat when a tanker with 12,000 litres of unfiltered groundnut edible oil turned turtle on Saturday morning. A tanker was moving from a Surat oil mill to Mumbai for further filtration when the driver, Vishwas Hanumant Galande (30), lost control of the vehicle.
-
Man killed in suspected tiger attack in Dudhwa buffer zone
A 30-year man identified as Mahesh of Dumeda village under the Tikunia police limits was killed in a suspected tiger attack near Manjhara forests in Belrayan range of Dudhwa buffer zone on Saturday. Belrayan range officer Vimlesh Kumar, Tikunia police officials and revenue department officials rushed to the spot and inspected the scene. The area where the incident took place is known for the movement of wild animals, including tigers, wild tuskers and leopards.
-
53% applications for Covid compensation rejected in Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation limits
With over 53% of the applications filed for compensation by the kin of Covid deceased rejected due to technical reasons, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation has appointed two officials to guide people in filing the application, resolve their issues and get the amount credited to their accounts. The KDMC has received 4,409 online applications for compensation. Out of these 1,687 have been approved, 2,370 rejected and 352 pending or sent back.
-
Man arrested for killing roommate in Mahape village after fight over household chores
The Turbhe MIDC police have arrested a 27-year-old man for stabbing his 20-year-old roommate after a fight over cleaning the room. The accused, identified as Manoj Pulvanath Medak, stabbed his friend, Debajit Dhandhiram Charoh, on the neck and killed him on Friday night. The accused and the victim were from Assam and stayed in a rented room in Mahape village. The duo worked as lab boys at a company in Mahape.
