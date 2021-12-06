Fadnavis blames media for neglecting party’s work in Pune Municipal Corporation

Former chief minister and member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Devendra Fadnavis, on Monday blamed the media for neglecting the work carried out by the BJP in the Pune Municipal Corporation.

Considering the upcoming municipal elections, the BJP has gone back to using the traditional method of asking votes, which is knocking on everyone’s doorstep. For this, the party conducted a workshop and launched ‘AtalShakti Mahaabiyaan’ to reach every voter. The target is to reach 1.5 lakh homes on December 25 and make people aware of the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. For this exercise, 33,000 party workers will participate, said officials.

“Addressing party workers in Pune on Monday, Fadnavis said, “The mainstream media is neglecting and not giving enough publicity to the work carried out by the BJP. Out traditional strength has always been man to man and heart to heart contact. We need to replicate it during the municipal election. It is good that Pune city unit has decided to carry this drive.”

“The BJP will reach to every part of Pune. If we can create a positive atmosphere among voters, BJP would able to get more seats than 2017 elections,” added Fadnavis.

Union minister Narayan Rane also addressed the party workers. He said, “If we work hard and reach each voter, we would get more than 97 seats in the municipal election.”

PMC submits draft ward structure to state election commission

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Monday submitted the draft ward structure to the state election commission.

An officer on anonymity said, “Earlier the state election commission gave a deadline of November 30, but we asked for a two-week extension. Considering our request, the election commission granted us a week’s extension till December 5.”

The ward structures is important as it decides the geographical area of the ward. Every party wants a ward structure as per their wish as they are aware about the geographical pockets from where they get maximum votes.