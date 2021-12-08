Fall in mercury levels worsens air quality in Pune

As night and day temperatures in the city continue to remain on the lower side, Pune’s air quality index has deteriorated from satisfactory to moderate. With most parts of the city showing moderate air quality, Bhumkar chowk in Wakad reported very poor air quality on Wednesday with the air quality index (AQI) at 303 as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). Weather department noted that the night temperature is likely to fall further in the next few days.

As per Safar, air quality is likely to deteriorate from moderate to poor on December 8.

Along with Bhumkar chowk, Nigdi also reported poor air quality on Wednesday. As per Safar officials, high-risk individuals should avoid longer or heavy exertion outdoors.

Dr BS Murthy, director, Safar and scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), said that the overall air quality in Pune city was moderate on Wednesday.

“As the temperature decreases there is mixing of layers leading to pollution rise. Other parts of the city like Lohegaon, Kothrud, Shivajinagar, Katraj, Hadapsar, Alandi, Bhosari and Pashan have reported moderate air quality on Wednesday,” said Murthy.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), night temperature on Wednesday was 14.3 degrees Celsius whereas the day temperature was 28.7 degrees Celsius.

According to officials at the weathers department, as of Wednesday, there is a feeble western disturbance seen through mid tropospheric westerly. This trough is likely to have an eastward movement thus bringing a fall in minimum temperature by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius.

“Under this western disturbance, we expect that parts of Rajasthan will experience a cold wave till December 11. In Maharashtra, which includes all four subdivisions including Pune, the forecast is that the minimum temperature will report a fall of 2 to 4 degrees Celsius,” said IMD officials.