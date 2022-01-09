Family in Pune duped of Rs7 lakh by two women posing as insurance agents

PUNE Two unidentified women were booked for duping a 55-year-old woman and her family members of Rs7 lakh by posing as insurance agents.

The woman claimed to be working at a subsidiary of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) called FLNL and told the complainant woman as well as three others from her family that they can offer better investment options.

“The two women got in touch with a phone call and came to their house. They knew about missed payments on the LIC policy of the family. They offered to invest the money and give monthly returns on it if the family breaks their LIC policies and invests that money with them. So, the family members broke four policies and invested the money with the two women,” said police sub-inspector SB Nikalje of Dattawadi police station who is investigating the case.

The family members have been receiving ₹2,000-3,000 per month from the company the two women claimed to be employees of. However, they do not get in touch through any other mode and refuse to return the principal amount.

The transactions happened between February 2021 and July 2021, according to the complainant. The family wrote to LIC official channels and learned that the company does not have a subsidiary called FLNL and that the two women do not work for them, according to the police.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Dattawadi police station.