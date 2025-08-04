Family threatens to throw child off building amid PCMC demolition drive

PUNE: An anti-encroachment drive by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) took a dramatic and disturbing turn after two men allegedly threatened to throw a three-year-old child off a building and die by suicide if officials proceeded with the demolition of their illegal construction. An anti-encroachment drive by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) took a dramatic and disturbing turn after two men allegedly threatened to throw a three-year-old child off a building and die by suicide if officials proceeded with the demolition. (HT)

The incident was reported on August 2 at 5:51 pm at Shianjali Road, Old Sangvi.

No injuries were reported during the incident, said officials.

According to police, the incident occurred when the PCMC’s anti-encroachment squad arrived to demolish an unauthorised structure allegedly built by Rajaram Lad and Nilesh Lad. As the team began its work, both men became aggressive and issued a threat: “If you demolish our construction, I will throw my child down and commit suicide.”

The accused reportedly held the child near a protective grill on the building and threatened to throw him down. They also verbally abused the municipal officials and tried to obstruct the demolition work.

Police officials from Sangvi police station said, “As per the complaint filed by Shyam Garje, deputy engineer at the building permission and unauthorised construction control department, we have filed a complaint against two individuals under the relevant sections, and further investigation is going on.”

The accused not only obstructed government work but also endangered a minor’s life to prevent legal action, said police.

A case has been registered against Rajaram and Nilesh at the Sangvi police station under sections 132, 267, 352, 351 (3), 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police said the accused have gone absconding, and police teams are searching for them.