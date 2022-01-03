Farmer kills wife over suspicion of extramarital affair

PUNE A 59-year-old farmer was remanded to police custody for strangling his wife with his bare hands over suspicion of an extramarital affair in Pune, said officials.

The deceased woman has been identified as Sandhya Shinde, 51, while the accused man has been identified as Suresh Dagdu Shinde, 59, both residents of Shindemala in Nagadwadi area of Kandali in Junnar, according to the police.

The man was remanded to police custody till January 6 by a court in Pune. The man was arrested hours after he killed his wife in their house on Sunday, said officials.

“They are farmers by profession and lived together. He started doubting her and it led to a fight between them. He strangled her to death,” said Police sub-inspector Sanil Dhanve of Narayangaon police station who is investigating the case.

A case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code against Shinde.