Home / Cities / Pune News / Farmer kills wife over suspicion of extramarital affair
pune news

Farmer kills wife over suspicion of extramarital affair

PUNE A 59-year-old farmer was remanded to police custody for strangling his wife with his bare hands over suspicion of an extramarital affair in Pune, said officials
A 59-year-old farmer was remanded to police custody for strangling his wife with his bare hands over suspicion of an extramarital affair in Pune, said officials. (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)
A 59-year-old farmer was remanded to police custody for strangling his wife with his bare hands over suspicion of an extramarital affair in Pune, said officials. (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)
Published on Jan 03, 2022 08:32 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE A 59-year-old farmer was remanded to police custody for strangling his wife with his bare hands over suspicion of an extramarital affair in Pune, said officials.

The deceased woman has been identified as Sandhya Shinde, 51, while the accused man has been identified as Suresh Dagdu Shinde, 59, both residents of Shindemala in Nagadwadi area of Kandali in Junnar, according to the police.

The man was remanded to police custody till January 6 by a court in Pune. The man was arrested hours after he killed his wife in their house on Sunday, said officials.

“They are farmers by profession and lived together. He started doubting her and it led to a fight between them. He strangled her to death,” said Police sub-inspector Sanil Dhanve of Narayangaon police station who is investigating the case.

A case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code against Shinde.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 03, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out