Farmers lock horns with PMRDA over TP scheme

PUNE

The Pune Metropolitan Regional Development Authority’s (PMRDA) Town Planning Scheme number 11 for Manjari-Khurd-Kolwadi has been met with stern opposition from as many as 140 farmers. The farmers lambasted the PMRDA, claiming that despite complaints to the Urban Development (UD) Department and the arbitrator, the PMRDA proceeded with the project despite the farmers’ reservations.

The farmers claimed that the PMRDA plan lacks coherence, is riddled with stringent conditions and fails to address the housing and livelihood needs of the majority of farmers, with many of them being treated unfairly in the final plot allotment.

The farmers stated that the majority of the conditions are oppressive, raising concerns about how to maintain their homes and livelihoods. Farmers were only given 48.87 per cent of the plots, rather than the promised 50 per cent. The PMRDA has retained authority and ownership over half of the area.

The ring road here was proposed to be 110 metres long on the PMRDA map, but it has been reduced to 65 metres on the newly revised map. As a result, the farmers have lost the remaining 11.65 acres.

The TP plan declares 556 acres, but the actual area is 560 acres. While farmers were required to be allocated 50 per cent of the 556 acres of land, only 273 acres were allotted, with PMRDA keeping the remaining five acres.

In addition, farmers are expected to receive 60 per cent of the total area acquired for the scheme.

“The administration should not impose the scheme unfairly on the farmers and should reorganise the distribution in collaboration with the farmers. Although we farmers are enthusiastic about this scheme, a proper meeting must be organised. We want the PMRDA and the Chief Minister to intervene to get justice for the errors in it. We have made statements to the PMRDA chief at various locations, seeking justice for all farmers,” said Prakash Sawant, a farmer from Manjri Khurd.

Farmers have also requested that residential houses and areas be excluded from the plan, while scattered areas are consolidated and amenity space be created by acquiring lands near the defence department to avoid farmer losses.

“For two months, the TP scheme was planned with the farmers and income earners in mind. However, the statement given to the office shows that there is still confusion among the farmers. According to the commissioner’s instructions, a meeting of these farmers has been scheduled for Tuesday, February 21. It will result in a proper resolution of the dispute,” said Ramdas Jagtap, deputy collector, PMRDA, and project co-ordinator for the government.