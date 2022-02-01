Fashion Street market fire audit on the cards

PUNE The financial crunch-hit Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) will soon carry out a fresh fire audit of Fashion Street following completion of construction of new shops in the market area. A fire had broken out in March last year gutting at least 600 shops in the clothes market, and the fresh audit is aimed at securing the lives of vendors as well as visitors to the market. Highly placed administration officials said that the fresh audit is essential as more than 700 new vendors are operating from newly constructed shops which need an immediate fire audit.

A former audit of Fashion Street had pointed out glaring irregularities where fire officers feared that a fire would break out inside the market due to the dangerous conditions prevalent. By virtue of the first and second public notices dated July 12 and July 17 last year, all concerned had been warned against raising unauthorised structures on defense land bearing GLR survey number 390/2501, Pune Cantonment. In its third public notice to Fashion Street hawkers in September last year, the PCB had ordered them to remove the unauthorised structures and warned them against raising further unauthorised structures. The chief executive officer of the PCB, Amit Kumar, in the notice had said, “It is notified for the information of all concerned that after the fire incident that took place at Fashion Street on March 26, the PCB is considering the issue of rehabilitation of vendors and resolves to maintain the status quo.”

However, certain vendors started raising unauthorised structures despite the PCB’s orders to maintain status quo and despite the issue being subjudice. Not only that, the vendors reoccupied the premises and started carrying out business activities despite the PCB’s decision to maintain status quo, Kumar said.

On his part, MG Road Hawkers and Pathari Seva Sanstha president M V Akolkar stressed that the structures have been erected as per the original decree which gives hawkers their right to livelihood.

Amit Kumar had earlier written to the Lashkar police station seeking urgent action against the ongoing construction of shops at Fashion Street. He had pointed out that the status of the market needs to be maintained and that unauthorised structures are being raised in violation of the law. In July, the PCB administration had ordered vendors operating inside the charred Fashion Street market to maintain status quo and refrain from erecting illegal constructions inside the market.

