Fastrack EBC hostel process, demand students

In a bid to provide free and affordable accommodation, food and other facilities to the Economically Backward Class (EBC), the higher and technical education ministry had ordered to start two hostels in Mumbai and Pune. While the land allocation for the Mumbai hostel was done by minister Uday Samant, the issue for the land allocation in Pune for the EBC hostel is still pending. After the student organisations raised the issue and followed up with the department, now, Samant has instructed to allocate one acre land in Pune.

“Since the minister’s announcement for EBC hostels, the procedure did not move forward for months. We took up the issue in Samant’s janta darbar on May 4 in Mumbai. Following which, he took up the issue with senior officials and asked the officials to allocate one acre land in Pune. The process did not move forward even then. On May 24, we sent an email to the minister, to which he replied to the officers concerned and asked them to fastrack the process,” said Amar Ekad, president of the COPS students’ union.

There are only 11 EBC hostels in the state. According to data, in 1973 the then state education department had issued orders to provide hostel facilities to all the EBC students in the state. But till now no new hostels were built or extended by the state government for these students.

“There are thousands of students who come under EBC category and cannot afford to pay the rents of rooms or flats, or the daily meals while they are studying in cities like Pune and Mumbai. And for that these EBC hostels should be started as early as possible,” added Ekad.

While talking about the issue a senior official from the state education department requesting anonymity said, “We are working to speed up the EBC hostel process, but there are some issues in land allocation. Once all the technicalities are clear, the tender process for construction of these hostels will begin.”