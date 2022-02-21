Fatal accidents on the rise in Pune; lifting of Covid curbs a factor

PUNE The number of deaths and injuries due to road accidents in the city increased in 2021 as compared to 2020 and 2019, because of a combination of factors such as the relaxation of curbs and vehicles over speeding on accident-prone highways.

A total of 255 people were killed on city roads in 2021. In 2019, the number of fatalities was 206. However, 2019 saw 791 accidents which went down to 482 in 2020, which was the pandemic year, and then again increased in 2021, wherein 741 road accidents were reported.

A senior official from the state highway police department, requesting anonymity said, “The number of accidents and deaths have increased in the last year as compared to the pandemic year- 2020. Now, the accident numbers are in the same range as that of pre-pandemic times, which was 2019. Due to the pandemic, and ensuing lockdowns in 2020, there was less vehicular movement around the city roads, and so the number of accidents and people killed were less. But when the restrictions were eased again in 2021, there was a rise in accidents.”

There are several accident-prone highways and roads in the Pune city jurisdiction which see regular mishaps. These are, Katraj -Dehu road bypass highway, Pune - Ahmednagar highway, Pune - Solapur and Pune - Saswad highway.

Atul Namekar, secretary of Sinhgad road - Warje residents’ association said, “Mishaps often take place on Katraj -Dehu road bypass highway and also on Sinhgad road. However, no major steps are taken to reduce these accidents. Along with strict monitoring of traffic rules, it is also necessary to make safer infrastructure for travellers. In many cases, people have lost lives due to the wrong infrastructure.”