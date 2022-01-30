Fatal quirk of Covid curve in Pune: High vax rate, high new case nos, high death count

PUNE Districts that have been reporting a major chunk of the new Covid-19 cases in the state for the past two weeks,despite having a high vaccination rate, are also reporting a higher number of Covid-19 related deaths.

Although there is a declining trend of new Covid-19 cases in most districts over the past week, between January 23 and 30, districts that have reported the most deaths are Mumbai (80), Pune city (25), Nashik (15), Solapur (12) and Satara (47). The state reported a total of 451 deaths in the said period.

In the week between January 21 and 27, districts with highest positivity rate were Aurangabad with 36.2%, Gadchiroli with 44.8%, Nagpur with 45%, Nashik 38.7%, Pune at 40% and Washim at 38.7% all of which is much higher than the weekly state positivity rate, which stood at 22.2%.

According to the state health department the vaccination rate for districts reporting Covid-related deaths and new cases are Mumbai, which has a fully vaccinated sate of 87.60%, Pune, which is at 79.21%, Bhandara at 80.08%, Sindhudurg at 76.40%, and Nagpur at 63.17%.

However, the vaccinations rate for Nashik is 51.54% and Thane is at 65.93%.

Districts with the least fully vaccinated percentage, namely are Nandurbar (41.98%), Beed (44.06%), Nanded (46.25%), Akola (43.56%) are not reporting as many deaths or new cases, as the metros or cities neighbouring the metros. The state average stands at 61.86% for fully vaccinated beneficiares.

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer said, “with a large number of breakthrough infections and re-infections being reported, it does not guarantee that cities which did report a large number of new cases in the first two waves would be safer this wave. However, in the second wave we did see districts in Konkan region with a slower rise and a slower fall compared to metro cities. The curve has its own geographical leaning specific to the region. We are only trying to boost vaccination in the most remote parts because as of now we know for sure that vaccination helps reduce severity and thereby deaths.”

