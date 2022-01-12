Father-son duo killed by group in Lonikand

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Jan 12, 2022 11:09 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE A father-son duo was killed by a group of people, who are currently on the run from the police, on Wednesday evening at 7pm.

The deceased have been identified as Sunny Kumar Shinde,22, and Kumar Maruti Shinde, 55, both residents of Shindevasti in Lonikand.

Sunny Shinde was released from jail three months ago after he was arrested for allegedly killing another man in Lonikand in February 2021.

The man deceased in the February 2021 case was identified as Sachin Shinde. His associates are on the police radar for having killed the two on Wednesday.

A case under Sections 302, 34 of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Lonikand police station.

